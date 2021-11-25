The NFL Community Reacts To Dez Bryant’s Remarks About Jason Garrett

Following the firing of New York Giants assistant coach Jason Garrett, one former Dallas Cowboys star has voiced his displeasure with him.

Garrett, who had served as the team’s offensive coordinator for the previous two seasons, was let go by the Giants earlier this week.

Dez Bryant, a former wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, made his feelings about Garrett very clear.

Bryant admitted on Twitter this week that he “never respected” his philosophy toward players and the game.

That is sincere.

“We’ve had a former player, Jason’s best receiver during his time in Dallas, come out and say his philosophy was a problem. lmaoo anyway enough Garrett talk, he’s gone now,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan tweeted, “It appears that this is the prevailing opinion about JG.”

Bryant has made it clear that he intends to be truthful.

“Trash? I can’t help people like to hear my thoughts about sports I mean the dude coached my entire career.. trust me I’m not the only one who feels the same way about him the difference between me and a lot of people is I don’t sugar coat shhh.. guys sacrifice a lot to get misused,” the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver tweeted.

This season, the Giants are 3-7.

Meanwhile, Garrett’s former team is 7-3 heading into their Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

