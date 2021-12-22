The NFL Community Reacts to Elijah Mitchell’s Injury on Wednesday

The NFL Community Reacts To Elijah Mitchell’s Injury News From Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Mitchell was officially ruled out of this week’s game by the 49ers on Wednesday afternoon.

The talented rookie has been out of action since Week 13 due to a knee injury.

Mitchell has had a strong first season with the 49ers, rushing for 759 yards and five touchdowns on 165 carries.

In nine games, he’s also hauled in 17 passes for 126 yards.

Naturally, some 49ers fans are disappointed that Mitchell will not be back in the lineup on Thursday night.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Elijah Mitchell News

