The NFL Community Reacts to Eric Bieniemy’s Injury on Monday

Eric Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been mentioned as a candidate to watch in recent head coaching cycles.

He hasn’t been hired to lead his own team, however.

This year, however, that could change.

Bieniemy had already been approached by the Denver Broncos for an interview as of this afternoon.

Given that the Chiefs and the Broncos are in the same division, Denver should be familiar with Bieniemy’s work.

Bieniemy also has a long history at the University of Colorado as a player and coach, though not all of it is rosy.

On paper, the Broncos have every reason to consider Bieniemy, even if some Chiefs fans aren’t keen on seeing their OC lead a rival team.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Eric Bieniemy News

It was only a matter of time… @CUBuffsFootball star would be close to those roots, and a bit too close to his current #AFCWest roots. #ChiefsKingdomhttps://t.co/nVin8Zdx5k — John Holt (@JohnHoltNews) January 10, 2022

Man not sure I’d bring up CU when promoting his prospects as a coach https://t.co/QqqEMOa2lg — Arif Hasan, recently acquired (@ArifHasanNFL) January 10, 2022

The fifth reported interview request for the Broncos. Bieniemy has obviously had plenty of success with the KC offense over the last several years. https://t.co/PwR4QIQ0eX — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) January 10, 2022

I want EB to get a job badly but not in conference. No thank you. https://t.co/SaAjnbVv54 — Scott Pufahl (@pufizzle) January 10, 2022

There is literally no chance that EB could stand on that sideline for the last few years and want to coach against it twice a season. https://t.co/CO5F3PrLq8 — Jon Walker (@ByJonWalker) January 10, 2022