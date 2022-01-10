Trending
The NFL Community Reacts to Eric Bieniemy’s Injury on Monday

Eric Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been mentioned as a candidate to watch in recent head coaching cycles.

He hasn’t been hired to lead his own team, however.

This year, however, that could change.

Bieniemy had already been approached by the Denver Broncos for an interview as of this afternoon.

Given that the Chiefs and the Broncos are in the same division, Denver should be familiar with Bieniemy’s work.

Bieniemy also has a long history at the University of Colorado as a player and coach, though not all of it is rosy.

On paper, the Broncos have every reason to consider Bieniemy, even if some Chiefs fans aren’t keen on seeing their OC lead a rival team.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Eric Bieniemy News

