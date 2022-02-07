The NFL Community Reacts to Eric Bieniemy’s Injury on Sunday

For several seasons, NFL fans have pushed for Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to be named head coach.

It could finally happen.

The Chiefs offensive coordinator had a long interview with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

“Eric Bieniemy met with the Saints in person for nearly eight hours today.

The interview has ended.

New Orleans will now focus on narrowing the search for a new head coach,” he reports.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Eric Bieniemy News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Eric Bieniemy News

Eric Bieniemy spent nearly eight hours with the Saints in-person today. Interview just wrapped up. And now New Orleans will get to work on narrowing the head-coaching search. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 7, 2022