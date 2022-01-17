The NFL Community Reacts to Ezekiel Elliott’s Postgame Performance

The NFL Community Reacts to Ezekiel Elliott’s Postgame Remarks

At the end of the 2021 season, Ezekiel Elliott admitted to playing with a knee injury.

Although the Dallas Cowboys running back was starting to feel better, he didn’t look like himself for the majority of the season.

Elliott revealed the full extent of his knee injury following Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Elliott said he was playing through a partially torn PCL.

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Postgame News

Zeke Elliott said he played with a partially torn PCL. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 17, 2022

Zeke Elliott said he doesn’t need surgery on his knee. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 17, 2022