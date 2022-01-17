The NFL Community Reacts To Fred Warner’s Injury

Two defensive stars for the San Francisco 49ers were injured during today’s game.

The most recent casualty is linebacker Fred Warner.

On San Francisco’s last defensive possession, Warner was injured.

The fourth-year pro appeared to have suffered a non-contact knee injury.

On a more upbeat note, the 49ers have declared Warner questionable to return due to an ankle injury rather than a knee injury.

NFL World Reacts To The Fred Warner Injury News

#49ers@DignityHealth Injury Update: Fred Warner is questionable to return with an ankle injury. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 17, 2022

Oh man … Fred Warner down with a non-contact injury. Clutching his knee. Niners defense already down Nick Bosa. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2022

brutal non-contact injury for Fred Warner — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 17, 2022

Hope that Fred Warner injury isn’t serious. 49ers already lost Nick Bosa to a concussion. Losing Fred Warner could potentially be devastating. — WBG84 (@WBG84) January 17, 2022

Man, all the best to Fred Warner and hope that injury isn’t serious. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) January 17, 2022