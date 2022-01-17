Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Fred Warner’s Injury

Two defensive stars for the San Francisco 49ers were injured during today’s game.

The most recent casualty is linebacker Fred Warner.

On San Francisco’s last defensive possession, Warner was injured.

The fourth-year pro appeared to have suffered a non-contact knee injury.

On a more upbeat note, the 49ers have declared Warner questionable to return due to an ankle injury rather than a knee injury.

NFL World Reacts To The Fred Warner Injury News

