Greg Jennings’ Open Admission Is Met With Criticism From The NFL Community

Greg Jennings’ Open Admission Gets Reaction From The NFL Community

Earlier this week, a former Green Bay Packers player made an open and honest confession about his relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

Wide receiver Greg Jennings told the Pioneer Press that his relationship with Rodgers is “non-existent,” and that he tried unsuccessfully to revive it.

Jennings clarified, “We don’t text or communicate in that way.”

“We haven’t had a formal sit-down since I left Green Bay, such as bringing everyone in for a hug.”

In Green Bay, we used to have a great relationship, but it’s now non-existent.

I tried unsuccessfully to contact someone about refurbishing it.

“It’s just that he hasn’t accepted it.”

This song and dance will be familiar to Green Bay Packers fans.

At all times, Rodgers appears to elicit a response from Jennings.

Greg Jennings says, “It must’ve been difficult to talk about a relationship that doesn’t exist!”

“He’ll always be one of my favorite Packers,” one supporter said, “but this routine gets old.”

It must have been difficult to open up about a relationship that…DON’T EXISTS!

Greg Jennings is one of my favorite actors of all time.

He’ll always be one of my favorite Packers…but this routine is getting old. https://t.co/xm88pH8jbq

December 31, 2021, by Matt Mamba (@MattMamba24)

In nearly 2022, how are we still talking about this guy? https://t.co/n43XKtbOsH

December 31, 2021 — Brett Johnson (@brett_johnson91) in Chicago

