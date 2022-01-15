Trending
The NFL Community Reacts to Hines Ward’s Surprising News

Hines Ward, a former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, could soon be working in the NFL as a head coach.

Ward is currently serving as the head coach’s special assistant at Florida Atlantic University.

He was the New York Jets’ wide receivers coach in 2020.

He could be back in the NFL soon.

On Saturday, the Houston Texans brought Ward in for an interview for the position of head coach.

The Texans announced that Hines Ward had completed an interview for the head coaching position.

