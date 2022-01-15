The NFL Community Reacts to Hines Ward’s Surprising News

Hines Ward, a former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, could soon be working in the NFL as a head coach.

Ward is currently serving as the head coach’s special assistant at Florida Atlantic University.

He was the New York Jets’ wide receivers coach in 2020.

He could be back in the NFL soon.

On Saturday, the Houston Texans brought Ward in for an interview for the position of head coach.

The Texans announced that Hines Ward had completed an interview for the head coaching position.

NFL World Reacts Saturday’s Wild Hines Ward News

We completed interviews with Hines Ward and Joe Lombardi for our head coaching position today. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 15, 2022

Ward is currently the receivers coach at Florida Atlantic, so going directly to NFL head coach would be skipping a lot of step, but he did win Dancing with the Star so he’s good with steps. https://t.co/WbaA9rXuha — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) January 15, 2022

Has a G5 position coach ever previously been elevated to NFL head coach? https://t.co/Ppd8pvPivI — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) January 15, 2022