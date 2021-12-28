Ian Book’s First NFL Drive Is Met With Mixed Reactions

﻿The NFL Community Reacts To Ian Book’s First NFL Drive

The Ian Book era didn’t get off to a great start.

The rookie quarterback threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on his first drive of the game.

Andrew Van Ginkel tipped a pass from Book to Lil’Jordan Humphrey at the line of scrimmage.

Nik Needham was able to jump the route and intercept Book’s pass because of Van Ginkel’s deflection.

To say the least, it was a harrowing experience for Book.

NFL World Reacts To Ian Book’s First Career NFL Drive

Rough start for Ian Book

(via @MiamiDolphins)pic.twitter.com/sInfuBH4nh

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 28, 2021

My excitement over seeing Ian Book start … waning.

— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 28, 2021

I would’ve played Kamara at QB or Blake Bortles.

Ian Book has nothing close to an NFL arm.

— Lee Schechter (@LeeSchechter) December 28, 2021