The NFL Community Reacts To Important Calvin Johnson News

The NFL Community Reacts to Calvin Johnson’s Breaking News

Calvin Johnson, the Hall of Fame wide receiver, has previously stated that he and the Detroit Lions do not get along.

Johnson had a grudge against the Lions because they owed him (dollar)1.6 million.

It didn’t help matters that they didn’t treat him like other teams’ retired players.

“I’m not going to end a chapter, but I’m also not going to try to do anything because I didn’t do anything.”

Johnson told CBS Sports, “I did my job.”

“I’m not saying they have to pay me the (dollar)1.6 million in full right away, but they have to figure out a way to do it without making me work for it.”

Because I’ve already completed the necessary work.”

Things appear to have changed.

“Back in the Lions Den,” Johnson captioned a photo of himself at the Detroit Lions facility on Wednesday.

Of course, the NFL world is relieved that Johnson has reconciled with the team for which he once played.

“Wow,” Yahoo’s Charles Robinson exclaimed.

“This, along with Barry Sanders’ habit of referring to the Lions as ‘we’ (yes, I know he’s been doing it for a long time), is fantastic for the franchise.

Make amends for past errors.

“Every single one of them.”

