The NFL Community Reacts to Important Cardinals News
So far this season, the Arizona Cardinals have been the league’s best team.
Kliff Kingsbury’s team is about to improve as well.
Arizona running back Chase Edmonds was designated to return from the injured list on Thursday morning.
This is a big deal for the NFC West team.
Cardinals designated RB Chase Edmonds to return from the injured reserve list.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2021
The #AZCardinals have opened the practice window for RB Chase Edmonds, who has been on IR with an ankle injury. A significant development.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2021