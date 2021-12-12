Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Important Charlie Strong News

As the cloud over Urban Meyer continues to gather in Jacksonville, reports are circulating that Charlie Strong could take his place on the Jaguars’ bench.

Jacksonville’s linebackers coach, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, is well-liked by players and coaches.

And, according to La Canfora’s sources, the Jaguars’ general manager has become a “strong proponent” of Strong as the team’s next head coach if Meyer is fired.

