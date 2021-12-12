The NFL Community Reacts to Important Charlie Strong News

As the cloud over Urban Meyer continues to gather in Jacksonville, reports are circulating that Charlie Strong could take his place on the Jaguars’ bench.

Jacksonville’s linebackers coach, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, is well-liked by players and coaches.

And, according to La Canfora’s sources, the Jaguars’ general manager has become a “strong proponent” of Strong as the team’s next head coach if Meyer is fired.

Interesting report that Charlie Strong could be gaining momentum to be an in-house replacement. Strong is well-liked by the players but idk what he has done to show he can be an NFL head coach. https://t.co/wGKHKUzzNk — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) December 11, 2021

We drag him a lot (and deservedly so) for what he did at USF but I’ve always believed he was better suited to be a NFL head coach https://t.co/F6R4Br2wil — OJ (@YaboyOJisback) December 11, 2021

Charlie is a leader of young men. Can’t hurt to try and see if he can right the ship https://t.co/6hCvV0cnMd — Ama Deisel (@amar3455) December 11, 2021

Need this to happen yesterday https://t.co/7Rx727BNgG — Race (@racejennings9) December 11, 2021