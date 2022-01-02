The NFL Community Reacts To Important Chiefs Injury News

The NFL Community Reacts to the Chiefs’ Major Injury News

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs were defeated in a last-second game by the Cincinnati Bengals, who won the AFC North division.

Andy Reid’s team sustained a number of injuries as a result of the defeat.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Chiefs offensive lineman Lucas Niang is expected to miss the rest of the season.

“A patellar tendon tear is suspected in Lucas Niang, according to a source.”

“A significant injury will end his season in 2021,” he reports.

NFL World Reacts To Significant Chiefs Injury News

#Chiefs OL Lucas Niang is believed to have suffered a patellar tendon tear, source said. A significant injury that ends his 2021 season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022