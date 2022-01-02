The NFL Community Reacts to Important Cowboys Injury News

The NFL Community Reacts to the Cowboys’ Serious Injury News

On Sunday evening, the Dallas Cowboys are holding their breath for wide receiver Michael Gallup.

Gallup had just scored a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals, but he had to be helped off the field due to a knee injury.

When the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver came down with the catch in the second quarter, his left knee appeared to buckle.

It didn’t appear to be a good idea.

NFL World Reacts To Significant Cowboys Injury News

NFL World Reacts To Significant Cowboys Injury News

Michael Gallup with a touchdown catch and what could be a bad knee injury. Left knee appeared to buckle as he turned for the back-shoulder throw. He’s up and walking off but with some help. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 2, 2022

OH, NO: Please don’t let Michael Gallup have a serious knee injury on that amazing touchdown catch. It appeared to buckle a little as he spun. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 2, 2022

That did not look good for Gallup. Knee looked like it buckled on the way up. Gr8 concentration, but that didn’t look good — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 2, 2022

I, and the Cowboys, have every ounce of confidence in Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner… but Gallup is a huge loss. 5 is better than 4. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) January 2, 2022