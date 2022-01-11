The NFL Community Reacts to ‘Important’ Denver Broncos News

The NFL Community Reacts To The ‘Important’ Denver Broncos News

A Denver judge ruled on Tuesday that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser have no legal right to buy back any part of the team.

This decision means that the final roadblock to the Broncos’ sale has been removed.

As a result, the team could have a new owner by the 2022 season.

Kaiser’s heirs claimed first refusal on any potential sale of the Broncos, which forced the situation into court.

Obviously, this isn’t the case any longer.

The Broncos aren’t even required to notify Kaiser’s heirs about any planned sale.

NFL fans took to Twitter shortly after the decision was made public to share their predictions for the Broncos’ next owner.

Many people are hoping that Peyton Manning will step in and buy the team.

A fan tweeted, “Peyton Manning is on his way.”

Heard the Manning Bros are in the market. 🤔 https://t.co/Eez7evEw2i — Regulators Podcast  🏈🎙 (@RegulatorsPod) January 11, 2022