The NFL Community Reacts To Important Deshaun Watson News

In 2022, where will Deshaun Watson be playing?

The star quarterback of the Houston Texans sat out the entire 2021 season after being accused of sexual misconduct multiple times.

More than 20 women accused Watson of sexual misconduct while getting massages.

Houston has decided to keep Watson out of the 2021 season while his legal issues are resolved.

It’s unclear what will happen, but he’s reportedly planning to play in 2022.

However, it is unlikely to happen in Houston.

Watson is expected to never play for the Texans again, according to reports.

However, an NFC East team could form.

“Sources say Deshaun Watson and Brian Flores have been in constant contact, trying to figure out how to navigate a situation where they end up on the same team.”

Watson “trusts and likes” Flores, according to Jordan Schultz, and has been adamant that he wants to play for him next season.

Developing story: Deshaun Watson and Brian Flores have been in constant communication trying to navigate a scenario where they go to the same team, per sources. Watson “trusts and likes” Flores and has been adamant internally that he’d like to play for him next season. https://t.co/HhBScUy85m — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 15, 2022

“Deshaun Watson would waive his no-trade clause to go and play for the New York Giants.” -Michael Smith 👀 The Giants currently have the #5 & #7 pick in the NFL draft… should be a thing to watch for as Texans fans. pic.twitter.com/2KHZjfKz4m — Clutch City Entertainment (@ClutchCityENTX) January 13, 2022