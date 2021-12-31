The NFL Community Reacts to Jadeveon Clowney’s Injury on Friday

The NFL World Reacts To Jadeveon Clowney’s Jadeveon Clowney’s Jadeveon Clowney’s Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns back in April.

That proved to be a brilliant decision.

In his first year with the Browns, Clowney has rebounded from a disappointing 2020 season, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, and five sacks.

Clowney was asked if he wanted to return to Cleveland while speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon.

He responded by saying he was interested in re-signing with the Browns.

“I would,” Clowney said, “but we haven’t talked about anything right now.”

“I’m still working on the season.

There are a lot of guys on this team who are on a one-year deal and aren’t sure what will happen in the future, but right now, it’s all about the next game and getting through the season and doing what I can for the team right now.”

Despite the fact that there’s no guarantee Clowney will sign a new contract with the Browns, the team’s fan base clearly wants him back.

One fan wrote, “I’d like to add that this has to be one of the biggest keys to Andrew Berry’s offseason.”

“The Browns must keep clowney alongside Myles here at all times.”

When he’s out there, it’s night and day.”

Here are a few more responses:

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

Give that man an extension https://t.co/bENkqogDYh — Casual Cleveland fan in Pittsburgh (@216fanin412) December 31, 2021

I’d like for this to happen. https://t.co/8aiVAaZ8WH — VanillaChill #D4L (@Vanilla_Chill_6) December 31, 2021

I would absolutely love it 🙏 https://t.co/5BiksAvxM2 — Zach (@ZachNoah52) December 31, 2021

I’d like to add that this has to be one of the biggest keys to Andrew Berry’s offseason*. The #Browns absolutely have to keep clowney here alongside Myles. It’s night and day with him out there. https://t.co/FN5kNoGDkT — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) December 31, 2021