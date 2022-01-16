The NFL Community Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ Postgame News

Jalen Hurts’ Postgame News Is Met With Reaction From Around The NFL

Jalen Hurts didn’t have a great game on Sunday, but he wasn’t 100% healthy.

On Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay, the Eagles were defeated 31-15 by the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

The Buccaneers took an early lead and never looked back.

Hurts struggled throughout the game, throwing multiple interceptions and failing to connect with several wide receivers who were wide open.

Hurts was seen in a walking boot after the game.

He revealed that he’s had a foot problem that will require treatment during the offseason.

NFL World Reacts To The Postgame Jalen Hurts News

NFL World Reacts To The Postgame Jalen Hurts News

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on the walking boot: It’s something I’ve been dealing with some time. Doesn’t know if he’ll need surgery. pic.twitter.com/KOQuMok1Ml — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 16, 2022