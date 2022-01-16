The NFL Community Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ Sunday Performance

So far, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have had a forgettable Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers, who are ranked No. 1 in the NFL, have a tough schedule ahead of them

The No. 2 seed in the NFC is leading the No. 1 seed.

On Sunday, the Eagles defeated the 7 seed Eagles 17-0 early in the second half.

For the majority of the afternoon, Hurts and the Eagles offense struggled.

With his throws, the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback has been erratic.

