The NFL Community Reacts To Jalen Ramsey’s Punishment

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey got into a fight with 49ers kicker Robbie Gould during the NFC Championship game last Sunday.

He’ll now pay the price for it.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Ramsey was fined $15,000 by the NFL for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and his exchange with Gould.

Going head to head with a kicker should be a million dollar fine — Maxwell (@MaxxxMunich) February 5, 2022