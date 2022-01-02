The NFL Community Reacts to Jalen Ramsey’s Situation

Jalen Ramsey, a Rams cornerback, had a beef with one of his defensive teammates.

Ramsey appeared to punch one of his teammates in the defensive huddle, and the rest of the defense had to break it up.

NFL World Reacts To What Happened With Jalen Ramsey

NFL World Reacts To What Happened With Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey throwing hands on his teammate pic.twitter.com/j0t4LiLA4M — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2022

Jalen Ramsey tells the Washington Football Team “hold my beer.” 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Y3cIEPgTjS — Dub Jellison Podcast (@TeamDJP) January 2, 2022

things are going great for the rams https://t.co/9RadqVcbZ8 — justin (@TheJustinLoyd) January 2, 2022

Jalen doing Jalen things https://t.co/2pEKPyvBgI — Rob Bradley (@Rob_Bradley) January 2, 2022

Somehow Odell will be blamed for this https://t.co/7SviMWcX0d — Curt🤦🏽‍♂️ (@curt_brown21) January 2, 2022

You hate to see it. https://t.co/zhX88fStyA — Sean (@sean_baide) January 2, 2022

Josh Norman would never. https://t.co/I1Ekm04Sqh — Javier Vega (@JavierVeg_) January 2, 2022