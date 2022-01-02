The NFL Community Reacts To Ja’Marr Chase’s Sunday Performance

The NFL Community Reacts To Ja’Marr Chase’s Sunday Show

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase wowed the college football world in 2019 by leading LSU to a national championship. This year, that connection was restored, and it’s been just as strong with the Bengals as it was with the Tigers.

Today, the Bengals have been giving the Chiefs everything they can handle.

Burrow and Chase, on the other hand, have been doing the majority of the maneuvering.

Chase punished the Chiefs with 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns, despite their inability or unwillingness to tackle him at times.

Chase is closing in on some of the NFL’s best marks, which are currently held by Rams wideout Cooper Kupp.

Burrow is also having a good day.

In this game, he’s completed over 75% of his passes for nearly 450 yards.

But, right now, NFL fans are raving about how good Chase looks as a rookie:

NFL World Reacts To Ja’Marr Chase’s Performance Sunday

NFL World Reacts To Ja’Marr Chase’s Performance Sunday

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase already today: 11 catches, 266 yards, 3 TD. That’s the MOST receiving yards in a single game by a rookie in NFL History! — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022