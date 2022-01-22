The NFL Community Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Direct Remark About Amari Cooper

Jerry Jones’ Direct Remark About Amari Cooper Is Reacted To By The NFL World

Even wide receiver Amari Cooper isn’t immune to a stray from Jerry Jones these days.

Jones has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with how the Cowboys’ season ended.

He was thinking about the Super Bowl, not a first-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

During a Friday interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jones discussed the Cowboys’ season finale.

He also discussed Cooper’s contract while doing so.

Let’s just say that wasn’t his only criticism of the former Alabama star.

Cooper was chastised by Jones for his inability to catch up in traffic.

“And no, I don’t have anything to say about Cooper’s contract,” Jones said.

“I thought we were playing early when we finally got something going, and I thought Cooper played a big role in that.”

I’m not being cliched.

But how does he fit in, and should he run the field with half the field with him?

“Of course, that’s an exaggeration, but a large portion of that defense should be required to honor Cooper.”

When they’re in the middle with him, he should be able to catch it.

Others are doing it.

In the NFL, you throw to people who are always covered.”

NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Honest Comment About Amari Cooper

NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Honest Comment About Amari Cooper

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told @1053thefan that he didn’t have any comments on Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence’s contracts. pic.twitter.com/YaQQccIb9Z — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 21, 2022

Jerry Jones pays Amari Cooper to be Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Deandre Hopkins, etc…. Yet his offensive coordinator couldn’t find ways to get Cooper the football…that should be an indictment of Kellen Moore and to a degree his QB https://t.co/45rONlUgeW — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) January 21, 2022

Amari Cooper will not be back in Dallas next season. This is scathing. https://t.co/36V5CUz63L — Will D. (@WAD1980) January 21, 2022