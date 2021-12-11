The NFL Community Reacts to Jerry Jones’ Remarks About Mike McCarthy

Jerry Jones’ remark about Mike McCarthy has gotten a lot of attention in the NFL community.

Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, made a big promise for Sunday’s divisional game against the Washington Redskins earlier this week.

“This is a game we’ll win.”

McCarthy stated, “I’m confident in that.”

That’s essentially a guarantee, and while McCarthy should be confident in his team’s ability to win, it’s unusual to hear such a statement from an NFL head coach.

At least, Jerry Jones enjoys it.

Jones said on 103.5 The Fan, as reported by the Dallas Morning News, “I don’t get hung up on the guarantee.”

“That’s the attitude he should have.”

He is confident that he will be victorious.

We’ll win, he believes.

That is something I anticipate.

I’d be surprised if he couldn’t say something like that.

Anyone with common sense understands that there is no way of knowing whether you will or will not.

Only God is aware of this.

After all of that, I’ll tell you what: he’s ready to go.

He’s been cooped up, and it shows in his demeanor and the way he expressed his emotions.”

Jones also stated that the Cowboys should be confident at all times.

“We put it out there as a franchise, the Cowboys,” Jones said.

“It’s true.

We request that people take notice of us, become interested in us, and follow us.

We’re aware that a number of people are watching us in the hopes of seeing us lose.

That’s how sport works.

That is the source of the thrill, the reason I’m in it, and the reason we’re engaged.

So, yes, I enjoy all of the extra color that adds to the game’s appeal.

Of course, you are under no obligation to color this game.

It has a lot going for it.

A lot is on the line.

It’s arrived at the perfect time.

We are currently in the fourth quarter of the year.

Football is at its pinnacle, and we’re fighting for the marbles, and we need to win this game.”

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Mike McCarthy

