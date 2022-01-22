The NFL Community Reacts to Jim Caldwell’s Injury on Saturday

The NFL Community Reacts To Jim Caldwell’s News From Saturday

Former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell reportedly turned down two opportunities to interview with two teams, according to an ESPN report published Friday morning.

Caldwell turned down interviews with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings, according to Dan Graziano’s report.

Graziano also predicted that Caldwell would be hired as the new head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Caldwell responded to the report on Twitter, saying, “I would like to correct an erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview for the head coaching job with Minnesota and Las Vegas.”

Fans were quick to voice their opinions on social media.

Caldwell was praised by fans for correcting the mistake while also ripping the media.

“This is how you do it,” NFL writer Nick Baumgardner said of Caldwell’s statement.

and this is how you do that. https://t.co/MTzkMxhanB — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 22, 2022

Wow. That was a pretty specific report to get wrong citing two teams turned down and that Caldwell was already reaching out to staff for an assumed job. Quite a development: https://t.co/MkiJP9T9sN — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) January 22, 2022