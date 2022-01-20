The NFL Community Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Rumors

The NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Rumors

Another day, another update on Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines future.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic on Wednesday night, sources inside Michigan football believe Harbaugh would accept the Raiders job if offered.

Feldman wrote, via The Athletic, that “they also know Harbaugh can be difficult to read.”

“Their suspicions could be correct, but they also know he’s never coached anywhere for more than four years prior to his seven years in Ann Arbor.”

They’ve all assumed he’d like to coach in the NFL again at some point.”

This does not imply that Harbaugh will return to the NFL, but it is an intriguing report nonetheless.

“More speculation…but if Harbaugh actually would take an NFL job if offered, the Bears MUST make sure it’s theirs, as much (dollar)(dollar) as it takes — or risk losing out on the most qualified man for this job,” Chicago Sports Radio 670 The Score’s David Haugh said.

NFL World Reacts To Growing Jim Harbaugh Speculation

More speculation…but if Harbaugh actually would take an NFL job if offered, the #Bears MUST make sure it’s theirs, as much $$ as it takes — or risk losing out on the most qualified man for this job. https://t.co/dHIM7538fT — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) January 20, 2022

Feldman rarely misses but I still just have a hard time believing this. Harbaugh is still actively recruiting and poaching coaches from Notre Dame. Doesn’t seem like the NFL is even on his mind right now https://t.co/P8p3ZU1NRq — jake (@JakesBadTweets) January 20, 2022