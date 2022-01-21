The NFL Community Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Friday News

With an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport made waves.

Rapoport was asked about the possibility of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL during his time on the show. Rumors of Harbaugh potentially leaving for the Las Vegas Raiders have been circulating for a few weeks.

The Raiders, on the other hand, “haven’t engaged at all,” according to Rapoport, who added that Harbaugh is interested in returning to the NFL, but the Raiders haven’t responded yet.

Rapoport stated, “I believe Jim Harbaugh would be interested in an NFL job.”

“I’m aware that the Raiders are interested, but they haven’t expressed any interest.”

One supporter believes Harbaugh is simply using the Raiders to get a better deal from the Michigan Wolverines.

“Harbaugh appears to be using the Raiders as a bargaining chip with Michigan.

He recently hired a new defensive line coach.

If Harbaugh was going to take another job, I doubt Michigan or Harbaugh would allow it,” the fan said.