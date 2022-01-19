The NFL Community Reacts to Jim Harbaugh’s Hire on Wednesday

The NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement On Wednesday

Several times in recent weeks, Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the NFL.

Another rumor involving Michigan’s head coach surfaced on Wednesday.

Hub Arkush of Shaw Media said on the most recent episode of NBC Sports Chicago’s “The Rush” that he’s heard a rumor that Harbaugh received a phone call from the Chicago Bears.

It’s unclear whether or not that exchange was fruitful.

It’s important to note that this is just a rumor, according to Arkush, before the entire city of Chicago celebrates.

Arkush tweeted, “When is this nonsense going to end? Listen to what I said.”

“It was a rumor that there was a call about nothing specific between who I wasn’t sure and clearly not news!”

When does this crap stop? Listen to what I said. It was a rumor that there was a call about nothing specific between who I wasn’t sure and clearly not news! There is no reason to believe right now there is anything going on with Bears and Harbaugh. https://t.co/7b9sSqSISt — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) January 19, 2022

What I hope this means is they said you have the job and all control and he’s moving now. https://t.co/XwHwBqMRUs — Lets go Bears (@letsgochibears) January 19, 2022