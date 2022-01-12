The NFL Community Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Open Admission

The NFL Community Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Honest Admittance
Jim Harbaugh finds himself the subject of NFL rumors after leading Michigan football to its best season in more than two decades.
For Harbaugh, this isn’t his first rodeo.
It’s almost become a yearly occurrence at this point, with Harbaugh opting to stay in Ann Arbor every time.
During a press conference in Houston today, the nominee for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award addressed the NFL rumors.
“Compared to last year’s rumors, it’s a little more enjoyable this year,” Harbaugh told reporters.
There were rumors last year that Harbaugh would be fired or leave Michigan because he couldn’t win enough games.
That’s probably what he’s talking about.
NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Honest Admission
Harbaugh is playing this well. https://t.co/rtQ6uPVSGe
— Nick Ponton (@nick_ponton) January 12, 2022
https://t.co/KMUGcnQJmPpic.twitter.com/MTK5VOTch0
— Maized&Confused (@MaizedConfused) January 12, 2022
I’m sure he’s really enjoying this at all his naysayers expense.
— All things Maize & Blue 🇨🇦 〽️ (@milesghorton) January 12, 2022
#JimStayinhttps://t.co/IKEzopSeLc
— JWT (@JimWeTrust) January 12, 2022
It’s always enjoyable to come home. #Bearshttps://t.co/wS2MW1AWzw
— Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) January 12, 2022
Last year’s rumors were he could be fired. I guess I’d enjoy the rumors of everyone wanting to hire you more than everyone thinking you could be fired. https://t.co/MzTzCt8KRK
— Jesse (@78Grams) January 12, 2022
Jim Harbaugh on Sports 610 Radio: “Just got to enjoy these days with the family, because we hit the road for recruiting in a couple days, and it’s the last time to see the family.”
— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 12, 2022