The NFL Community Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Potential Replacement

The NFL Community Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Job Rumors

Jim Harbaugh hasn’t played in the NFL since 2014, but there’s been talk of him returning.

Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah discussed why Harbaugh would be a great fit for the Raiders on the latest episode of the “Move The Sticks” podcast.

Brooks stated, “This is the ideal time for it.”

“If you’re Jim Harbaugh, you’ve turned a pay cut and a contract reduction into a big payday – either at Michigan or in the NFL, where you were very successful.”

Harbaugh is currently focused on leading Michigan to a national championship, but he will have to answer questions about his coaching future at some point in the future.

Meanwhile, football fans are ecstatic about Harbaugh’s potential return to the league.

“This is exactly what I want,” one fan said.

100 percent this is what I want. https://t.co/5VMQIXxiYc — Charles Montoya (@chuckman21) December 29, 2021