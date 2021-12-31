The NFL Community Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Departure on Friday

The NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s News From Friday

The San Francisco 49ers have insisted that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a chance to play throughout the week leading up to their next game.

Every update on his health, on the other hand, seemed to paint a different picture.

Against the Tennessee Titans, Garoppolo suffered a serious thumb injury on his throwing hand.

According to Matt Barrow of The Athletic, Garoppolo wasn’t taking reps at the start of this week.

He didn’t practice at all, in fact.

It’s no surprise, then, that the 49ers have him listed as “doubtful” for the game this weekend.

Trey Lance is expected to start, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Of course, this led to many fans questioning why 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made it appear as if Jimmy G would play.

One of the fans has all of the answers.

“It’s strange that people were talking about Jimmy starting this week.”

One fan said, “Have you met Kyle Shanahan? Guy lives for the deception.”

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

So weird that people were talking about this like Jimmy was going to start, this week. Have you met Kyle Shanahan? Guy lives for the subterfuge. https://t.co/iGVcKiowUO — Matt Russell 🇨🇦 (@mrussauthentic) December 31, 2021