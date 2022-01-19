The NFL Community Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Departure on Tuesday

The NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s News From Tuesday

Going into this weekend’s playoff game, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has received some major news, according to Jason McIntyre.

On Tuesday afternoon, McIntyre reported that there have been numerous rumors that Garoppolo’s hand and shoulder are in poor condition.

He went on to say that it could rule Garoppolo out of Saturday’s game against the Packers.

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

Texted someone in SF about 90 minutes ago asking about Jimmy G. LOTS of rumors the hand & shoulder are not good. Like “may not start” good. And the line has surged marketwide to GB -6. Somebody has even more intel — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 18, 2022

I also texted someone in SF. They responded with “Who the hell are you” and “How did you get this number.” Story developing. https://t.co/RKqFil3WV4 — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) January 18, 2022

But Kyle said he would be practicing? Nobody knows anything it seems https://t.co/c03uuumxqO — Nick Medina (@707tothe775) January 18, 2022

Personally I think that’s bad news for the Packers https://t.co/xyJjgU3Mb5 — Mike Brown (@DieselHokie08) January 18, 2022

I’ll believe it when I see it https://t.co/LtVKvfVJRA — Forever Faithful Podcast (@FFPod49) January 18, 2022