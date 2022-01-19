Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Departure on Tuesday

0
By on Sports

The NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s News From Tuesday

Going into this weekend’s playoff game, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has received some major news, according to Jason McIntyre.

On Tuesday afternoon, McIntyre reported that there have been numerous rumors that Garoppolo’s hand and shoulder are in poor condition.

He went on to say that it could rule Garoppolo out of Saturday’s game against the Packers.

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

Comments are closed.