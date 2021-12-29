On Jimmy Garoppolo’s Departure on Wednesday, the NFL Community Reacts

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers announced Jimmy Garoppolo’s official injury diagnosis.

According to Kyle Shanahan, the team’s head coach, Jimmy G has an ulnar collateral ligament sprain of Grade 3.

Garoppolo isn’t expected to need surgery despite his injury.

According to Shanahan, he will have the opportunity to play this weekend.

Jimmy G also stated that he is “confident” in his ability to play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Fans, understandably, expressed their displeasure on social media.

Some believe it is past time to give the rookie quarterback a chance.

Trey Lance’s debut is being looked forward to by at least one 49ers fan.

One fan said, “We’ve been hearing about how Jimmy’s throws on TNF were probably affected by his injury.”

“They’re still fighting for a playoff berth.”

Why risk Jimmy’s thumb injury when a healthy Trey Lance is waiting in the wings? Give the kid a chance and see how far he can go.”

On TNF, we’ve been hearing about how Jimmy’s injury is likely affecting his throwing. They’re still in the playoff hunt.

Give the kid a chance, see how far he can take you. https://t.co/e7sanajgvxpic.twitter.com/Do7mvqv2Jr

December 29, 2021 — Matthew Morris (@PeakFF9)

Oh no, we’re on the verge of losing https://t.co/675YArY9ng

December 29, 2021 — Austin (@Deebo4MVP)

Keeping Texans on their toes as a team player.

He’s well aware that he’s not playing. https://t.co/yQYpWO7DqS

December 29, 2021 — Isaac (@IsaacSJ408)

