The NFL Community Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s First-Half Display

Before halftime, the San Francisco 49ers lead the Tennessee Titans 10-0, and they should be up even more if it weren’t for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo’s overall passing stats aren’t bad (13-for-16 for 136 yards), but he’s thrown one ugly end-zone interception and lost a fumble.

Garoppolo also fumbled a touchdown pass to Kyle Juszczyk who was wide open.

Basically, we’ve seen Jimmy G’s usual inconsistency tonight.

He has moments when he looks like a franchise quarterback and moments when you want to shake your head in disgust.

Garoppolo’s up-and-down first two quarters haven’t elicited a lot of positive feedback, which is understandable.

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s 1st Half Performance

This has been the full Jimmy Garoppolo experience in the first half. He’s 13-of-16 but the three that weren’t completed were so off/bad, that they (rightfully) overshadow the rest. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 24, 2021

Once that script dries up… https://t.co/zECUMBQftN — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) December 24, 2021

Jimmy 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) December 24, 2021

Jimmy G must owe the Mafia some money. — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) December 24, 2021

That’s gonna be a fumble on the review. Jimmy G’s 2nd turnover. This one in his own red zone. Gross 🤮🤮🤮 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 24, 2021

Shanahan is about to pivot to the Bob Griese all-handoff offense. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 24, 2021