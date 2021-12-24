Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s First-Half Display

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s First-Half Display

Before halftime, the San Francisco 49ers lead the Tennessee Titans 10-0, and they should be up even more if it weren’t for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo’s overall passing stats aren’t bad (13-for-16 for 136 yards), but he’s thrown one ugly end-zone interception and lost a fumble.

Garoppolo also fumbled a touchdown pass to Kyle Juszczyk who was wide open.

Basically, we’ve seen Jimmy G’s usual inconsistency tonight.

He has moments when he looks like a franchise quarterback and moments when you want to shake your head in disgust.

Garoppolo’s up-and-down first two quarters haven’t elicited a lot of positive feedback, which is understandable.

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s 1st Half Performance

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s 1st Half Performance

Comments are closed.