The NFL Community Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s Injuries

When the 49ers take on the Packers on Saturday, Jimmy Garoppolo will not be at full strength.

When the 49ers faced the Cowboys on Sunday, Garoppolo played with a torn ligament in his throwing thumb.

He did just enough to advance San Francisco to the Divisional Round this weekend.

During Sunday’s game, however, Garoppolo suffered yet another potentially serious injury.

Garoppolo’s throwing shoulder was sprained late in the first half, according to Kyle Shanahan.

He’ll be practicing this week, which is great news.

The bad news is that he’ll be playing with two injuries on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

Fans of the 49ers are nervous in either case.

“This temporary injury sure would be a good thing to announce if the (hashtag)49ers wanted to sub in Trey Lance for all or part of the game against Green Bay without hurting Garoppolo’s trade value,” one fan speculated.

“I’m sure Lance played in a couple of chilly games at North Dakota State.”

