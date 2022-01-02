The NFL Community Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s News From Sunday

Jimmy Garopplo, the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, will be out on Sunday.

Garoppolo, who is recovering from a thumb injury, faces an uncertain future with his NFC West team.

On Sunday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on social media.

On Sunday, Trey Lance will make his 49ers debut.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

In fact, sources say that Garoppolo is expected to have surgery following the season to repair the torn ligament and chipped bone in the thumb on his throwing hand. In rare times, these types of injuries can heal on their own, but sources say this is not the type that can. He is expected to make a full recovery. Garoppolo is listed as doubtful for Sunday versus the Texans after not practicing all week in practice, but coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday, “He’s not out, so I’m holding out hope.”

From @NFLGameDay: The #49ers aren’t expected to have Jimmy Garoppolo today and surgery awaits after the season. In between that, it gets a little murky. Story: https://t.co/nobFUKM0Uo and video 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/JyBYjDUMWX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022