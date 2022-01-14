The NFL Community Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Open Admission

The NFL Community Reacts to Jimmy Johnson’s frank admission

Zach Thomas, arguably one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history, is still waiting for his name to be called for the Hall of Fame.

Thomas had 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 74 tackles for loss, and 17 interceptions in his illustrious career.

In 13 NFL seasons, he was named to five All-Pro teams, appeared in seven Pro Bowls, and twice led the league in tackles.

While he isn’t yet in the hall, his former coach is going to bat for him in front of the entire team.

Jimmy Johnson, his former Miami coach, wrote on Twitter, “He deserves to be in the HOF!”

Fans flocked to Twitter to thank Johnson for drawing attention to the Hall of Fame’s egregious error.

One fan exclaimed, “Thank you Jimmy! Get this man a gold jacket!”

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Thank you Jimmy! Get this man a gold jacket people! https://t.co/2E8UJdua1w — Chris Walton (@ChrisWalton10) January 14, 2022