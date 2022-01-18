The NFL Community Reacts to JJ Watt’s Big News From Monday

JJ Watt, the Cardinals’ star pass rusher, is set to return for Monday night’s playoff game.

He was fully functional at practice this week and will return sooner than anticipated.

His return was supposed to come later in the playoffs, but it can’t come soon enough.

Watt had 16 total tackles, 10 quarterback hits, and a sack before going down with multiple injuries.

Watt will face the Rams on Monday night, and the NFL world is eager to see him play again.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big J.J. Watt News

