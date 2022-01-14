The NFL Community Reacts To JJ Watt’s News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts To JJ Watt’s News On Friday

JJ Watt’s shoulder injury, which he suffered in Week 7, appeared to be a season-ending issue.

But, as the NFL playoffs approach, it appears that the veteran pass rusher has a real chance to play for his Cardinals.

Watt, who has been increasing his practice participation this week, was on the field for the team’s Thursday workout.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, there are “no issues at all” as he prepares to take the field against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

The NFL community reacted to the fantastic news for the Arizona Cardinals on Twitter.

“Out for the season no longer means the same thing,” one fan joked.

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s J.J. Watt News

JJ Watt looks like a man trying to get back on the field. pic.twitter.com/9QqjH4zsQm — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) December 13, 2021