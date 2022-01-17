The NFL Community Reacts to JJ Watt’s Official Release

Official JJ Watt News Reactions in the NFL

He’s back, that’s for sure.

JJ Watt, Arizona’s all-time leading defensive end, was activated from injured reserve on Monday and will play in the Wild Card game against the Rams.

One of the first to report the news was ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Cardinals’ five-time Pro Bowl DE JJ Watt was officially activated off injured reserve and will play tonight’s wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams,” the NFL insider tweeted.

NFL World Reacts To Official J.J. Watt News

Cardinals’ five-time Pro Bowl DE J.J. Watt, who tore his labrum and underwent shoulder surgery earlier this season, was officially activated off injured reserve and will play tonight’s wild-card game vs. the Los Angeles Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2022