The NFL Community Reacts To JJ Watt’s Open Admission

JJ Watt of the Cardinals isn’t impressed with the Pro Bowl’s lack of hitting.

No player on either side wants to make a tackle, so the game has been two-hand touch for the first half.

Watt remarked on this and compared the game to a drive-through.

Watt tweeted, “I’ve seen more intense walk-thrus than this.”

I’ve seen walk-thrus more intense than this 😂#ProBowl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 6, 2022

It’s as exciting as watching paint dry https://t.co/2vM1NvcRiI — Mikie Francis (@Mikie_Lee) February 6, 2022

This is why the “Pro Bowl” needs to be changed into just pure skill challenges and different speed and weight lifting competitions. Because no one is risking an injury for a pointless game. https://t.co/vPezUyitO0 — Bama_JulioLiveRN (@IsaacGrundy) February 6, 2022

Bad when nfl players think it’s bad #ProBowlhttps://t.co/OlO1ZWc4pE — Nate Colian (@NathanColian) February 6, 2022

This!!!! Fix the pro bowl. This is unwatchable. NFL has to have more creativity than this!! https://t.co/5yEQ7TJiCW — Amber (@Amber74353910) February 6, 2022

My 9 year-old-son’s flag playoff game puts this to shame https://t.co/87oDCe4p4u — Joseph Barracato (@JoeBarracato) February 6, 2022