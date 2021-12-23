The NFL Community Reacts To Joe Flacco’s News On Thursday

COVID-19’s most recent wave is still sweeping the NFL.

Joe Flacco, the backup quarterback for the New York Jets, was placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list on Thursday, ruling him out of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jets don’t have much to play for with a 3-11 record on the season.

In response to this news, a number of NFL fans made sure to point it out.

“Our Super Bowl hopes are over,” one sarcastically wrote.

“The season is over.

“Pack it up, Jets,” someone else said.

