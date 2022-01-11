The NFL Community Reacts To Joe Judge’s News From Monday Night

The NFL World Reacts To Joe Judge’s News From Monday Night

Joe Judge could return to the New York Giants in 2022, but there is no guarantee.

Judge met with the Giants’ ownership group on Monday afternoon, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

He left the meeting with no certainty about his future as the team’s head coach.

New York’s decision on Judge will take several days, according to Garafolo.

Judge may not be on the same page as the new general manager, according to the fear.

While it’s possible that Judge will be fired in the coming days, Giants fans are clearly fed up with the team’s decisions.

One fan tweeted, “I don’t understand why it has to be so damn drawn out.. they’re treating Joe Judge like a Super Bowl winning coach.”

NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Joe Judge News

I don’t understand why it has to be to damn drawn out.. they’re treating Joe Judge like he’s a Super Bowl winning coach https://t.co/bf1nr3PBiX — The Beige Bomber (@_YoMunch) January 11, 2022

If Joe Judge is kept here, the Giants are shrinking from the pool of GMs they can choose from. https://t.co/P4E1jxQDgf — Fox won Norris (@artic_orange) January 11, 2022