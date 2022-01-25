The NFL Community Reacts to John Harbaugh’s Hire on Tuesday

The NFL Community Reacts To John Harbaugh’s Announcement On Tuesday

This offseason, John Harbaugh is not going anywhere.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Baltimore Ravens are close to extending the veteran coach’s contract.

Harbaugh’s contract extension with the Ravens, according to Hensley, should be completed in a few weeks.

Given that Harbaugh is in the final year of his contract, this is excellent news for the Ravens.

Despite the Ravens’ failure to make the playoffs this season, Harbaugh has been a rock in Baltimore.

He has a 137-88 record with the team since joining in 2008.

Some of Harbaugh’s decisions have enraged Baltimore fans, but many others are relieved that he will remain as coach for the time being.

A Ravens fan tweeted, “Let haters feel the fire.”

“This man is a living legend, and I sincerely hope he lives another ten years.”

Is he perfect? No, he isn’t.

Is he one of the best? Without a doubt.

“Are we spoiled?”

