The NFL Community Reacts To John Madden’s Concussion Comment

There has been a lot of debate and discussion (much of it very heated and emotionally charged) over NFL legend John Madden’s thoughts on concussions in the hours since his death.

However, a video posted on Twitter demonstrates that Madden was clearly more progressive on the issue than his peers.

During a game in 1993, Madden stated that teams should be much more cautious with concussed players.

“I believe a player should not play if he has or suspects he has a concussion.”

“I disagree,” Madden said during a 1993 Vikings game.

“It’s ‘archaic,’ but in boxing, if a fighter is knocked out, he can’t fight again for a month.”

And sometimes in football, we say things like, ‘Oh, he just had a minor concussion, he’ll be fine.’ I’m not sure I ever agreed with that.”

Fans who discovered the video were astounded by Madden’s foresight at a time when concussions were not taken seriously at all.

Fans flocked to Twitter to share and applaud his words of wisdom:

NFL World Reacts To What John Madden Said About Concussions

