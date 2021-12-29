The NFL Community Reacts To John Madden’s Concussion Comment

The NFL Community Reacts To John Madden’s Concussion Remarks

There has been a lot of debate and discussion (much of it very heated and emotionally charged) over NFL legend John Madden’s thoughts on concussions in the hours since his death.

However, a video posted on Twitter demonstrates that Madden was clearly more progressive on the issue than his peers.

During a game in 1993, Madden stated that teams should be much more cautious with concussed players.

“I believe a player should not play if he has or suspects he has a concussion.”

“I disagree,” Madden said during a 1993 Vikings game.

“It’s ‘archaic,’ but in boxing, if a fighter is knocked out, he can’t fight again for a month.”

And sometimes in football, we say things like, ‘Oh, he just had a minor concussion, he’ll be fine.’ I’m not sure I ever agreed with that.”

Fans who discovered the video were astounded by Madden’s foresight at a time when concussions were not taken seriously at all.

Fans flocked to Twitter to share and applaud his words of wisdom:

NFL World Reacts To What John Madden Said About Concussions

NFL World Reacts To What John Madden Said About Concussions

The NFL didn’t establish the concussion protocol until 2009. John Madden, 16 years before anything was put on paper, said he didn’t believe a player who suffered a concussion should be able to re-enter a game and compared it to boxers having to miss a month after a knockout https://t.co/YE1giRTpr2 — mike Maher. (@mikeMaher) December 29, 2021

Imagine using someone’s death as a pulpit to boost yourself by making false accusations just to get a reaction. And then be proven wrong…with audio https://t.co/o8Dpb90FuX — JT Busco (@JtBusco) December 29, 2021

For all the sick people trying to tie a man’s death to something that’s not even close to his fault. https://t.co/pGOv4BsiT1 — mike (@MistuhMike215) December 29, 2021