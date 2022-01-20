The NFL Community Reacts To Jon Gruden’s News From Wednesday

On Wednesday, the NFL responded to the lawsuit filed by Jon Gruden, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders fired Gruden earlier this season after the Wall Street Journal published leaked emails in which he used racist tropes and offensive language.

Following his firing, the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach filed a lawsuit against the NFL, alleging that the league leaked the emails.

The NFL is said to have filed two motions in response to the lawsuit, one to dismiss the case on the merits and the other to force the case into arbitration.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jon Gruden News

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jon Gruden News

The NFL moves to dismiss Jon Gruden’s lawsuit, ridiculing it as illogical and devoid of plausible legal claims. Stay tuned for a story on @Sportico. pic.twitter.com/4kt02lkJDo — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) January 20, 2022

The motion calls Gruden’s claims a “made-up conspiracy theory” that the league leaked Gruden’s emails to Washington executive Bruce Allen in an effort to hurt Gruden. More specifically, the NFL argues that the truth of the information disseminated by the league is a defense to any claims of intentional interference with his business relationships, that the NFL was not prohibited from disclosing emails he voluntarily sent to Allen, and that Gruden has not sufficiently alleged that the NFL engaged in any type of actionable negligence. The separate motion to compel arbitration focuses on Gruden’s employment contract and the NFL’s Constitution and Bylaws. The argument is simple; the league believes Gruden doesn’t have the right to pursue his claims in court.

The NFL has filed in Nevada state court to move Jon Gruden’s lawsuit over his leaked emails to arbitration, divulging that the ex-coach also sent offensive electronic correspondences to at least six people.https://t.co/D7xS4hTx8l — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 20, 2022

An anonymous Raiders veteran credited the absence of Jon Gruden for the team’s success in the second half of the season 👀 pic.twitter.com/g1Rx3QzIeC — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 19, 2022