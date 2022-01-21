The NFL Community Reacts to Josh McCown’s Injury on Friday

Josh McCown appears to be on the verge of landing a head coaching job in the NFL, and it’s only a matter of time before he does.

McCown, a long-time backup quarterback, recently interviewed for the Houston Texans’ head coaching job.

He wasn’t in touch with just that group.

At some point this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly had a “conversation” with McCown.

It wasn’t thought to be a previous interview, but there was a discussion.

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Josh McCown News

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Josh McCown News

Jacksonville Jaguars have had a conversation this week with retired quarterback Josh McCown this week, according to league sources. McCown, who had a formal interview with the Texans on Thursday, highly regarded for his knowledge of the game, leadership skills and intelligence — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 21, 2022

The Texans are working hard to get media to normalize the idea of hiring a head coach who has no college or pro coaching experience, in any capacity. I really like and respect Josh McCown, but the idea of making him a head coach is offensive to anyone who has paid their dues. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 21, 2022

The Texans are working hard to get media to normalize the idea of hiring a head coach who has no college or pro coaching experience, in any capacity. I really like and respect Josh McCown, but the idea of making him a head coach is offensive to anyone who has paid their dues. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 21, 2022

Houston had the Jaguars text “hey, what’s up?” to Josh McCown just to say somebody else talked to him and legitimize their interview https://t.co/PRFPQ2b4sB — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) January 21, 2022