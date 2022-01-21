The NFL Community Reacts to Josh McCown’s Injury on Thursday

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown was interviewed by the Houston Texans for a key role for the second year in a row.

Houston announced on Thursday night that the longtime quarterback had completed an interview for the position of head coach.

In a statement on Twitter, the team said, “We completed an interview with Josh McCown for our head coaching position today.”

This news comes after the team interviewed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward just a few days ago.

Fans are naturally intrigued by the prospect of either – or possibly both – of them becoming the team’s head coach(es).

Here’s what people are saying on social media about the situation.

One fan joked, “You cowards should hire Josh McCown and Hines Ward as co-head coaches.”

Hire Josh McCown and Hines Ward as co-head coaches you cowards. https://t.co/SGYrsnTV8o — Vitale Talks (@TalksVitale) January 21, 2022

This is a good bit. Do it every year. https://t.co/73OfhY5eEd — Dan Pizzuta (@DanPizzuta) January 21, 2022