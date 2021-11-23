The NFL Community Reacts to Justin Fields’ Arrival on Monday Night

The NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ News From Monday Night

The Justin Fields news on Monday night disappointed a lot of NFL fans.

Fields is unlikely to play on Thanksgiving Day when the Bears face the Detroit Lions, according to a report.

During Sunday’s Bears-Ravens game, the rookie quarterback from Ohio State was injured in the ribs.

In the third quarter, he left the game and was never seen again.

Now it appears that he will be unable to participate in one of the most important football events of the year.

What a pity.

If Justin Fields is unable to compete, an Andy Dalton vs.

The quarterback duel between Tim Boyle and Ryan Fitzpatrick is on.

Oh no.

Thanksgiving football is fantastic, but it’ll be a letdown on Thursday – at least in the early going.

Let’s just say the latest Justin Fields news has NFL fans enraged.

