The NFL Community Reacts To Justin Jefferson’s Direct Message To Minnesota Vikings Teammates

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Minnesota Vikings 30-23 on Sunday afternoon.

It was a tough loss for the Vikings, who are now on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFC playoff race.

During the post-game press conference, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson expressed his displeasure with the game.

When asked about the team’s lack of enthusiasm, Jefferson appeared to blame his teammates.

The second-year wideout said, “I felt it as soon as I walked into the locker room.”

“I was trying to pick up the guys and everything, but we still didn’t come out with the energy that we needed, especially with this type of team.”

His remarks, unsurprisingly, quickly went viral on social media.

His scathing remarks astounded his fans.

One fan stated, “JJ is already Stefon Diggs.”

